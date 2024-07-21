Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 266,217 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,361 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 266,217 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $24,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 6,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in EOG Resources by 4.1% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,420 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on EOG. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.50.

EOG Resources Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE EOG traded down $2.98 on Friday, hitting $129.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,215,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,820. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.03 and its 200 day moving average is $123.12. The firm has a market cap of $74.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

