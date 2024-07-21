Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 80,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,491,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.60% of WD-40 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on WD-40 from $313.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

NASDAQ WDFC traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $251.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,299. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $194.09 and a 52-week high of $278.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37 and a beta of -0.07.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $155.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 69.16%.

In other news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer bought 213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,592.79. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,053.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

