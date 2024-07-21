KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,611 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 62,455 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of KB Financial Group worth $13,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Shares of NYSE KB traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.79. 261,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $63.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.24 and its 200-day moving average is $52.02.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

