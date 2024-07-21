KeyCorp Weighs in on Dycom Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Dycom Industries in a report released on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.02 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.37 EPS.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.29.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Shares of DY opened at $174.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.75. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $78.42 and a 12-month high of $186.47.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.73. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total transaction of $149,354.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,367.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dycom Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth $6,623,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.