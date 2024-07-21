Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,299 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Keysight Technologies worth $25,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 53.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,811,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $596,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,775 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,383,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $379,134,000 after buying an additional 1,223,694 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $303,444,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 96.0% in the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,692,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,665,000 after buying an additional 828,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,019,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,231,000 after acquiring an additional 26,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.40. 1,105,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,229. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $171.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

