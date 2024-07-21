Kinross Gold (TSE:K) PT Raised to C$16.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on K. Cormark raised Kinross Gold from a market perform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.92.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 0.7 %

TSE:K opened at C$12.13 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.91 and a 1 year high of C$12.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08. The stock has a market cap of C$14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.00.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.06. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.7244147 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer William D. Dunford sold 6,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total transaction of C$65,377.76. In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.39, for a total transaction of C$311,709.00. Also, Senior Officer William D. Dunford sold 6,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total value of C$65,377.76. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 643,076 shares of company stock worth $6,954,397. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Further Reading

