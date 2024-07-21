Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $4.23 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:KNSL)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.27. The consensus estimate for Kinsale Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $14.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $21.50 EPS.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $370.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $325.01 and a 1 year high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 113.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total value of $1,389,321.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,247,879. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.99%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.