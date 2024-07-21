KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $11.50 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.72 million, a PE ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 0.99. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 364.56, a current ratio of 364.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 21,842.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

(Get Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.