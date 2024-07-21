L7 (LSD) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $6,023.43

L7 (LSD) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. During the last week, L7 has traded 67.6% lower against the dollar. L7 has a total market cap of $6,023.43 and $462,532.31 worth of L7 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One L7 token can now be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About L7

L7’s launch date was July 19th, 2023. L7’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000 tokens. L7’s official Twitter account is @l7_global. The official website for L7 is www.l7dex.finance.

L7 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “L7 (LSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. L7 has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 40,941,582 in circulation. The last known price of L7 is 0.02163285 USD and is down -13.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $457,170.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.l7dex.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as L7 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade L7 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy L7 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

