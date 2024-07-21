Lake Street Capital Increases UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Price Target to $392.00

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $344.00 to $392.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, CJS Securities started coverage on UFP Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UFPT

UFP Technologies Trading Down 3.5 %

UFPT stock opened at $312.80 on Wednesday. UFP Technologies has a twelve month low of $127.29 and a twelve month high of $330.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.92.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $105.01 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPT. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 100.5% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 28.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in UFP Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,214,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UFP Technologies

(Get Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.