Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.22.

Several analysts have commented on LEA shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Lear by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,237,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $174,382,000 after buying an additional 149,958 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at $79,611,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at $5,847,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in Lear by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear stock opened at $118.19 on Friday. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $112.26 and a fifty-two week high of $157.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lear will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

