Locus Chain Price Tops $0.0366 on Top Exchanges (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Locus Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a market cap of $76.15 million and approximately $231,105.06 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain’s launch date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

