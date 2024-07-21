Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Purchased by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 65.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Loews were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE L traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.06. The company had a trading volume of 621,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,974. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $60.87 and a 1-year high of $81.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.05.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $3,862,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 507,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,222,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,588,500. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.