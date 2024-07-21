Loop Capital Trims J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Target Price to $173.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Loop Capital from $177.00 to $173.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JBHT. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $183.25.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $164.18 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $219.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.44 and its 200-day moving average is $181.96.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 27.30%.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CEO John N. Roberts bought 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,565,592.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Persio V. Lisboa acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,511.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John N. Roberts acquired 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 174,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,844,000 after purchasing an additional 28,202 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,089,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 197,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,413,000 after purchasing an additional 19,987 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,513,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.