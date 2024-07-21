Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Position Increased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report) by 5,000.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,036,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,976,693 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.53% of Lufax worth $12,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LU traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,158,914. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $7.64.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $964.47 million during the quarter. Lufax had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

