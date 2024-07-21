MagnetGold Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $395.85 (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. During the last week, MagnetGold has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. MagnetGold has a total market capitalization of $18.84 million and approximately $395.85 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MagnetGold token can currently be bought for about $0.0691 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold launched on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

MagnetGold Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

