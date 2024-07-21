Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Receives $245.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $248.86.

Several research analysts have commented on MANH shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,923,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 39,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 16,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $218.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.43 and a beta of 1.50. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $182.97 and a 52 week high of $266.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.30.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 85.28%. The company had revenue of $254.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.32 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

