Mantle Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.63 Billion (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Mantle token can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00001298 BTC on major exchanges. Mantle has a total market capitalization of $1.63 billion and $130.97 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mantle has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mantle Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,266,841,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.88094588 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $136,779,981.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mantle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mantle using one of the exchanges listed above.

