Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MMC stock opened at $216.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,338 shares of company stock worth $2,187,012 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.25.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

