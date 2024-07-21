Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.50.
Several research firms have recently commented on MRVL. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 185,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,178,000 after purchasing an additional 14,651 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,199,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,984,000 after purchasing an additional 187,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 85.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.
Marvell Technology Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of MRVL opened at $66.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $85.76.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Marvell Technology Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -21.24%.
About Marvell Technology
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.
