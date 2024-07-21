Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRVL. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Marvell Technology

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,076,413.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,076,413.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $64,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,107,958.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $7,255,235. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 185,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,178,000 after purchasing an additional 14,651 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,199,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,984,000 after purchasing an additional 187,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 85.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of MRVL opened at $66.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.