McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,570 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,058 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,046 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,346,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,518 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.82.

NYSE MCD traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $257.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,470,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.98. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.71%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

