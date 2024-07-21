MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.24

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.24 and traded as low as $20.22. MEG Energy shares last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 282,627 shares trading hands.

MEG Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.96.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

