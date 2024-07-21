MELD (MELD) Price Tops $0.0104 on Exchanges

MELD (MELD) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 21st. One MELD token can currently be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MELD has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. MELD has a total market capitalization of $39.52 million and $1.20 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MELD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MELD Token Profile

MELD’s genesis date was February 1st, 2022. MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,810,125,320 tokens. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. MELD’s official Twitter account is @onmeld and its Facebook page is accessible here. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/onmeld. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.00925661 USD and is down -8.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $1,047,604.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.