Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495,679 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 10,821 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 3.4% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $240,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,946 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 10,516 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $476.79. 15,149,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,694,282. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.38 and a 1-year high of $542.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $493.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $471.18.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total transaction of $252,164.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,794,965.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.92, for a total value of $1,007,350.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,759,417.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total transaction of $252,164.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,794,965.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 311,106 shares of company stock worth $154,542,945. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.10.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

