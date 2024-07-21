MetFi (METFI) Price Reaches $0.66 on Major Exchanges

MetFi (METFI) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 21st. One MetFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00000985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MetFi has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar. MetFi has a total market cap of $75.16 million and approximately $385,332.39 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MetFi’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 497,614,460 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,269,219 tokens. The official message board for MetFi is medium.com/@metfi_dao. MetFi’s official website is app.metfi.io. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao.

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 497,614,460 with 117,619,851 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.65115565 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $420,741.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

