MetisDAO (METIS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12.27 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 21st. MetisDAO has a market cap of $286.40 million and $12.27 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $50.37 or 0.00073974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00010565 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00009384 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,136.82 or 1.00073449 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000989 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011556 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006805 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 49.50470299 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 256 active market(s) with $12,242,459.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.