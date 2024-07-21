MetisDAO Price Up 23.3% Over Last 7 Days (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 23.3% against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $49.66 or 0.00073960 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $282.40 million and $12.31 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00009500 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,155.46 or 1.00009849 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000938 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011729 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006904 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000037 BTC.

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 50.12948594 USD and is up 8.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 256 active market(s) with $18,992,375.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

