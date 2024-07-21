M&G Plc Buys New Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2024

M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CPFree Report) (TSE:CP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 171,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,128,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of CP stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $83.56. 1,418,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,749. The company has a market cap of $77.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CPGet Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.70.

Read Our Latest Report on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.