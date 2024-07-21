M&G Plc Buys New Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 171,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,128,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $83.56. 1,418,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,749. The company has a market cap of $77.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

CP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.70.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

