M&G Plc Buys Shares of 172,122 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 172,122 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $791,000. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 197,726 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 55,459 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DVN. Barclays began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.74. 4,995,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,307,960. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

