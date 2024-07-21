M&G Plc Buys Shares of 3,091 Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 851.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Masimo by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Price Performance

Shares of Masimo stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.76. The stock had a trading volume of 604,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,323. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $75.22 and a 12 month high of $153.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.48 and its 200 day moving average is $128.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.70 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MASI shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Masimo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masimo

In other Masimo news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total transaction of $5,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

