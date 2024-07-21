M&G Plc Invests $1.32 Million in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

M&G Plc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,973,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,726,102,000 after acquiring an additional 272,741 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,731,016,000 after purchasing an additional 374,667 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,516,222,000 after purchasing an additional 88,977 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,488,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,791,253,000 after purchasing an additional 198,483 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,313,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 9.3 %

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $38.87 on Friday, reaching $455.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,201,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,900. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $422.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.21. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $456.81. The company has a market capitalization of $161.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.