M&G Plc Invests $10.43 Million in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

M&G Plc bought a new position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 496,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,431,000. M&G Plc owned 0.16% of MINISO Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in MINISO Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in MINISO Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 45,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MINISO Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in MINISO Group by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the period. 17.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MINISO Group Stock Down 0.3 %

MINISO Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,446. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.17. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $29.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $515.70 million during the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 26.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

