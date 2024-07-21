M&G Plc Makes New $8.94 Million Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,939,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 157.1% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $330.14. 1,397,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,319. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $347.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.82. The company has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

