M&G Plc Makes New Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,593,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,703 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,417,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 13.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,540,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,828,000 after buying an additional 1,010,658 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,421,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $328,174,000 after buying an additional 55,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 7,018,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $244,467,000 after buying an additional 473,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $44.00. 8,859,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,182,111. The stock has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day moving average of $38.39. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $44.17.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.77.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

