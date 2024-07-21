M&G Plc Makes New Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 81,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $21,327,000. M&G Plc owned 0.08% of Tractor Supply as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 998.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 109,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,525,000 after buying an additional 99,441 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 792.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 17,261 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $782,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,753,432,000 after buying an additional 48,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.45. 793,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,821. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $290.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

