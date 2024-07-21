M&G Plc Purchases New Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

M&G Plc acquired a new stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,368,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,417,000. M&G Plc owned approximately 0.85% of DHT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,361,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $131,076,000 after acquiring an additional 76,464 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its stake in DHT by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 3,779,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,060 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in DHT in the 4th quarter worth about $11,223,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in DHT by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,082,122 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after buying an additional 19,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of DHT by 8.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 619,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after buying an additional 49,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get DHT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

DHT Price Performance

DHT stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.24. 1,378,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,062. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.30.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). DHT had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $106.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

DHT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.48%.

DHT Company Profile

(Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.