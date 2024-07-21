M&G Plc Takes $18.15 Million Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 172,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,152,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Baidu from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Baidu from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.60.

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.37. 2,932,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,540,400. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.08 and a 12 month high of $156.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

