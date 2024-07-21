M&G Plc Takes Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. CWM LLC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter worth $89,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 716.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 879.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEA traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,471. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.15 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 530.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Articles

