M&G Plc Takes Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 51,424 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,000. M&G Plc owned about 0.14% of Fabrinet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FN. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $99,045,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 563,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,309,000 after buying an additional 369,389 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 216.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 409,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,453,000 after buying an additional 280,145 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 2,873.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $10,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley cut their price target on Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.67.

Shares of FN traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,089. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $114.83 and a 12-month high of $266.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.54 and its 200 day moving average is $210.91.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.28. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $731.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $1,450,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,922.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

