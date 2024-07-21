M&G Plc Takes Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 181,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,339,000. M&G Plc owned approximately 0.06% of Western Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,579,938 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,020,431,000 after buying an additional 215,207 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth $212,900,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,096,993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $162,190,000 after buying an additional 68,879 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth $150,958,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth $48,466,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,315,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,595,426. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.01. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $81.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.57) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,626,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,626,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,143. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WDC. Benchmark raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.52.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

