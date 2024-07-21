MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) versus X3 (NASDAQ:XTKG) Head to Head Contrast

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) and X3 (NASDAQ:XTKG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares MIND C.T.I. and X3’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MIND C.T.I. 23.55% 22.92% 16.60% X3 N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

MIND C.T.I. has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X3 has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

24.3% of MIND C.T.I. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of X3 shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of X3 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MIND C.T.I. and X3, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MIND C.T.I. 0 0 0 0 N/A X3 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MIND C.T.I. and X3’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MIND C.T.I. $21.61 million 1.75 $5.17 million $0.25 7.52 X3 $16.83 million 0.03 -$109.60 million N/A N/A

MIND C.T.I. has higher revenue and earnings than X3.

Summary

MIND C.T.I. beats X3 on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MIND C.T.I.

(Get Free Report)

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and implements billing and customer care software solutions for communication service providers in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services, and Messaging. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform. Its solutions also include a workflow engine to support the implementation of business processes, including subscriber registration, order management, trouble ticket, and debt collection; and a point of sale solution that covers dealer, store and cashier management, and sales cycle related activities. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising turnkey project delivery, customer support and maintenance, integration, customizations, and project management; and managed services, including day to day billing operational tasks. Further, it provides PhonEX ONE, a call management system that collects, records, and stores call information, which is used by organizations for telecom expense management, call accounting, traffic analysis, and fraud detection; and a mobile messaging platform. The company offers its products directly, as well as through distributors and resellers primarily to communication service providers, such as traditional wireline and wireless, voice over IP, broadband IP network operators, wireless internet service providers, LTE operators, cable operators, and mobile virtual network operators. MIND C.T.I. Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

About X3

(Get Free Report)

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company offers Global Trade Platform, a digital platform for trading partners, service providers, and government authorities. It also engages in bitcoin cryptomining operations, renewable energy projects, and agriculture technologies and trading. The company was formerly known as Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. and changed its name to X3 Holdings Co Ltd. in January 2024. X3 Holdings Co Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Singapore.

