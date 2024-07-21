Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $21,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.20.

In other news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at $18,504,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOH traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $288.36. 984,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,351. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $311.27 and a 200-day moving average of $355.73. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $283.53 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

