Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 2,139,604 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 183.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,306,128 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,139,604 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $198,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Walmart from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.09.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,527,738 shares of company stock worth $953,190,060 over the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,665,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,789,591. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $71.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

