Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,838 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of MongoDB worth $20,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at $809,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in MongoDB by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 271,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in MongoDB by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 76,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MongoDB stock traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $251.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,815. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of -89.49 and a beta of 1.13. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.74 and a 52-week high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $385.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $36,610.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $36,610.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.23, for a total value of $1,261,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,668,230.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,535,839 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

