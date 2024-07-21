Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $22.39 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,120 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.15% of Quest Diagnostics worth $22,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DGX. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.31.

Read Our Latest Report on DGX

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $146.01. The stock had a trading volume of 906,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,478. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.59 and a fifty-two week high of $150.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 40.38%.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.