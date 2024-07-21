Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $24.88 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $24,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,737,000 after acquiring an additional 398,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $259,509,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 30.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,660,000 after buying an additional 82,699 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 152,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,975,000 after buying an additional 80,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 283,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,072,000 after buying an additional 57,010 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,503,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,118 shares in the company, valued at $26,503,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,772,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,014 shares of company stock worth $21,888,518. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FICO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,319.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.4 %

FICO traded up $6.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,590.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,451. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,434.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,304.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $810.26 and a 12 month high of $1,635.68.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. The business had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.