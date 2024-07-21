Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $27.71 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 181,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,477 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $27,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 308.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus raised shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,653. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.95.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

