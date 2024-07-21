Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $55.49 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 956,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,707 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Copart worth $55,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 79.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.71. 4,743,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,044,719. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.15. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

