Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $77.19 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,830 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,640 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Cadence Design Systems worth $77,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,659.3% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 12,544 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 19,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 380.7% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 8,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.89.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $279.95. 2,607,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,109. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.62. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.77 and a 1-year high of $328.99. The company has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $9,573,130.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at $28,379,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $9,573,130.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at $28,379,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $165,216.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,372.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,134 shares of company stock worth $14,987,093 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.