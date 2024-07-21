Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $84.20 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 205,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,249 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $84,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.13.

Insider Activity

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:DE traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $378.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,635. The business’s 50 day moving average is $375.35 and its 200-day moving average is $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $104.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.93 and a one year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Profile



Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

